Armenia appoints new ambassador to Lithuania

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Upon Prime Minister’s recommendation, Armenian President signed a decree appointing Ara Margaryan as Armenia’s Ambassador to Lithuania.

Ara Margaryan works in Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 1994.

In different years, he held the positions of head of the EU division, head of the Council of Europe division, counsellor at Permanent Mission of Armenia to the UN, deputy chief of mission and chargé d'affaires at Armenia’s Embassy to Great Britain, deputy chief of mission at Armenia’s Embassy to the US.

Prior to the appointment as ambassador to Lithuania, Ara Margaryan held the position of the head of the European Division at Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.