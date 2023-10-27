Armenian and Turkish FMs meet in Tehran - Mediamax.am

2002 views

Armenian and Turkish FMs meet in Tehran


Photo: Press service of Armenian Foreign Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian and Turkish Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Hakan Fidan met on October 23 within the framework of the regional consultation platform ("3+3”) meeting held in Tehran.

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry reports that during the meeting the sides discussed regional and bilateral agenda issues and reaffirmed the readiness to implement the previously reached agreements.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Foreign Policy | October 27, 2023 18:02
EU calls on Yerevan and Baku to finalize the process by yearend

Foreign Policy | October 27, 2023 13:06
Mirzoyan: Recognition of territorial integrity must be unequivocal

Foreign Policy | October 27, 2023 09:59
Zakharova: We do not give ground for the “bacillus of provocation to grow”
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2023