Armenian and Turkish FMs meet in Tehran

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian and Turkish Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Hakan Fidan met on October 23 within the framework of the regional consultation platform ("3+3”) meeting held in Tehran.
Armenia’s Foreign Ministry reports that during the meeting the sides discussed regional and bilateral agenda issues and reaffirmed the readiness to implement the previously reached agreements.
