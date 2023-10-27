“Zionist regime will not be Azerbaijan’s friend,” Iranian president says - Mediamax.am

“Zionist regime will not be Azerbaijan’s friend,” Iranian president says


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said at a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov that "the Zionist regime will not be a friend of Azerbaijan or any Muslim country.”

According to IRNA, Raisi said that he had earlier told Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev about this.

 

“The situation in the Gaza Strip today is a sign for all countries in the region to see that the United States and the West do not sympathize with them but only pursue their racist interests in the region,” the Iranian president added.

