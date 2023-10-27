Lavrov says partners may “try their luck” in Brussels

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that “Russia is not against any contacts that Armenians and Azerbaijanis find useful for them.”

Speaking at a press conference on the results of the October 23 meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran in Tehran, Lavrov said:

“Experts are well aware that everything necessary for the discussion and agreement on delimitation, including maps left over from Soviet times, are kept in Russia only. The partners understand this. We are not trying to make a big deal out of it. Let them “try their luck” in Brussels, if they have the desire to do so. But we are always ready to really help to start practical delimitation.”

Lavrov reminded that “Armenians and Azerbaijanis agreed to set a delimitation commission, and, with their consent, the Russian side will be engaged in its work as a consultant.”

“Unfortunately, the commission has not met for a long period of time. Although over the past year there have been attempts (and continue to be) on the part of the United States and, above all, the European Union to infiltrate the delimitation process,” the Russian minister said.

The Russian foreign minister also noted that the Karabakh conflict “by and large has been resolved.”

“The sides agreed that Nagorno-Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan. This was the main unresolved problem. Now practical steps to fully normalize relations remained - first of all, preparation of a peace treaty, delimitation of the borders and establishing transport and economic ties without obstacles. Russia plays a coordinating role with regard to all these processes,” Lavrov noted.