Armenian FM to attend “3+3” format meeting in Tehran

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will leave for Iran today.

Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that upon invitation of the Iranian side, Ararat Mirzoyan will participate in the regional consultative platform (“3+3”).

Bilateral meetings are also scheduled during the visit.

The Georgian side stated that it will not participate in the meeting, which means that the foreign ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Turkey and Russia will meet in the capital of Iran.