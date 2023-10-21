EU foreign ministers to discuss “Armenia’s rapprochement with the EU”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. European Union foreign ministers will discuss on October 23 the provision of assistance to Armenia and its “rapprochement with the EU.”
A senior EU official told reporters about it in Brussels, TASS reports.
“We want to support Armenia. Armenia is a democratic country. We want to push Armenia closer to the EU,” the EU representative said.
He also noted that the EU may expand its monitoring mission in Armenia in response to threats to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the republic by Azerbaijan.
“We have clearly told President Aliyev that we are concerned about any attempt to undermine Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the EU official said.
Speaking at the European Parliament on October 17, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that “Armenia is ready to be closer to the European Union as much as the EU considers it possible.”
