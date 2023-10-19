Armenian FM speaks of “huge gaps” in international system

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said today that "as a result of the ethnic cleansing carried out by Azerbaijan, all Armenians were completely evicted from Nagorno Karabakh, once again revealing the huge gaps existing in the international system for preventing such situations.”

In a statement after the meeting with Secretary General of International Organization of Francophonie Louise Mushikiwabo, Ararat Mirzoyan said that what happened showed the danger of direct or indirect encouragement of the use of force in the region and emphasized the imperative to curb it.

“In our discussions today, we also touched upon the need for the immediate return of Armenian prisoners of war and hostages held illegally in Baku, as well as the need for consistent efforts by our international partners to ensure the protection of 100 Armenian churches and fortresses in Nagorno Karabakh, which have passed under the control of Azerbaijan,” Armenia’s foreign minister said.