Saakashvili calls on Pashinyan “to go all-in” and exacerbate relations with Moscow

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Former president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili addressed Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan from jail.

In his address, he, in particular, says:

“I am addressing you for the first time and I do it publicly, because I am very concerned about the fate of our region and Armenia. Based on my experience of communicating with Russia and Putin, who recently at the CIS summit practically accused me of the collapse of this organization, let me give you a few tips. You came to power as a result of demonstrations, i. e. according to Putin’s terminology - color revolution, and believe me, no matter how much you approve of him, swore allegiance, he would never and will never forgive you. Especially after your recent statements, political moves and especially the ratification of the Rome Statute - he is your blood enemy and will overthrow you using every possibility he has - internal disorder, encouraging war actions. He will strangle you economically and apply the entire arsenal of hybrid warfare.

However difficult it is for you, the recent events around Armenia give our region a new chance. In a while, we can live as three Baltic countries - with open borders, create a whole system of logistics, financial, energy hubs, taking advantage of each of our three. But for this, you must hurry up and throw away any hesitation, go all-in. Demand the immediate withdrawal of the Russian military base, leave the CIS, the CSTO, the customs union and appeal to the European Union and NATO.

In 2013, we flew to Yerevan together with the President of the European Commission Barrozo, trying in vain to convince your predecessor not to join some of these organizations under the auspices of Moscow.

And finally, you must declare openly and immediately sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, thereby opening the way for fundamental changes in Armenia’s internal and foreign policy,” Saakashvili stated.