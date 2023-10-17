Yerevan /Mediamax/. Fyodor Lukyanov, a Russian political analyst and chairman of the Presidium of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, believes that the full Azerbaijani control over Nagorno-Karabakh will lead to “significant shift in the balance of forces in the region.”

“There is no doubt that Azerbaijan’s victory is also a major win for Turkey, and that has a lot of implications down the road. In Armenia, there’s disappointment with its ally Russia’s inability to play a significant role, especially in the security area, and they are looking for new partners in NATO and the West,” Lukyanov said in an interview with The Christian Science Monitor.

However, he noted that the West seems unlikely to serve as Armenia’s replacement for Russia, as the South Caucasus has never been a high priority for the West, and its fate has been largely left to the interplay of local powers.

“With what’s happening in the Middle East right now, it seems less likely than ever that the U.S. or European Union are going to want to devote resources in this area. That leaves Armenia with very few choices,” he added.