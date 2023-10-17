Armenian PM leaves for Strasbourg

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan left for Strasbourg on a working visit.
Government’s press office reports that Pashinyan is due to deliver remarks at the European Parliament on October 17.
“Armenian Prime Minister will meet with the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola after which they will come up with a statement for media. Other meetings are also planned,” the news release reads.
