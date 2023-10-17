CoE Human Rights Commissioner to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatović, will visit Armenia and Azerbaijan from 16 to 23 October 2023.
The Council of Europe news release notes that she will also visit “the Karabakh region.”
During the visit she will focus on the human rights situation of people affected by the conflict.
The Commissioner will hold meetings with state officials, representatives of international organizations and civil society.
