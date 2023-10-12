Grigoryan and Klaar discuss details of meeting scheduled in Brussels - Mediamax.am

Grigoryan and Klaar discuss details of meeting scheduled in Brussels


Photo: The Security Council office


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan and the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and Georgia Crisis Toivo Klaar discussed the issues related to the regional security and stability.

“The parties discussed the preparations for the trilateral meeting scheduled to take place in Brussels,” the news release of the Security Council office reads.

 

Earlier, the President of the European Council Charles Michel stated that at the end of October, he initiated a meeting in Brussels with the participation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

