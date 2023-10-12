Lavrov: Attempts made to advance NATO’s interests through Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said today that “we are recording attempts to advance NATO’s interests in the South Caucasus through Armenia.”

“As for the escalation of anti-Russian sentiments, it is done artificially by non-governmental organizations. We know how many non-governmental organizations have been established in Armenia in recent years, though there were many before as well. These organizations are not established to promote friendly relations between Armenia and Russia, but rather the opposite.

They aim to create soil for anti-Russian sentiments, and also try to advance the interests of the United States, EU and NATO in the region through Armenia. We see these attempts, they do achieve some results,” Lavrov told reporters after the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS in Bishkek.

He also emphasized that Russia “has a deep conviction that the vast majority of the Armenian people are interested in the development of traditional, historically fraternal ties with Russia.”

“I want to draw attention to the fact that a few days ago Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan gave an interview where he clearly stated that Armenia is not changing its vector. I hope this position will prevail, despite the attempts to lead Yerevan in a different direction,” he concluded.