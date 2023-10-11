Pashinyan and Bono discuss Granada meeting results

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Senior Adviser of the US State Department for Caucasian Negotiations Louis Bono discussed today the process of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations.
The government’s press office reports that at the meeting the sides exchanged ideas on quadrilateral meeting of the Armenian Prime Minister, President of France, the German Chancellor and the President of the European Council held in Granada.
“Issues related to the humanitarian situation caused as a result of forced displacement of over 100,000 Armenians as a result of Azerbaijan’s policy of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh and the steps to solve the challenges were discussed,” the government’s news release reads.
