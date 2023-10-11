Aliyev admits that Armenia may reject Russian mediation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that his country is grateful to Russia for its mediation in normalization of relations with Armenia.

“We perceive Russia’s mediation with gratitude, as Russia is our neighbor and ally, as well as Armenia’s ally. This country is in our region, unlike those who are thousands of kilometers away,” Aliyev said, meeting the participants of the session of the Council of Heads of Security Bodies and Special Services of CIS member states.

“We are ready to continue working on a peace treaty. If the Armenian side rejects Russia’s mediation, direct negotiations between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia may be an alternative. Any other platforms will be analyzed by us taking into account the attitude of those countries that offer their services. The attitude not to Azerbaijan, but to the truth and international law,” Aliyev said.