Peskov: Issue of peacekeepers to be discussed with Azerbaijan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said today that “Moscow will discuss with Baku the future fate of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh, but will continue contacts with Yerevan.”

“Now, indeed, Russian peacekeepers are de facto and de jure in the territory of Azerbaijan, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan recognizes this. As for the future possibility of their stay and other related issues, of course, they will be discussed with the Azerbaijani side,” Peskov said.

The Kremlin representative also noted that during the recent telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the possibility of redeploying the Russian peacekeeping contingent was not discussed.