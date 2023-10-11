Armenian PM not to attend CIS summit in Bishkek

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a telephone conversation with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov that he will not participate in the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State.

The information about today’s telephone conversation between Japarov and Pashinyan was reported by the press office of the Kyrgyz president.

“During the telephone conversation, Pashinyan stated with regret that due to a number of circumstances he cannot participate in the summit of the CIS leaders,” the news release said, according to Interfax.

Earlier, Moscow tried to organize a meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on October 12 in Bishkek. However, Armenia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry stated that Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will not attend the session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS to be held in Bishkek. Armenia will be represented by the deputy minister.