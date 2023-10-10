Brussels “imposes its ‘mediatory services’ on Baku and Yerevan,” Lavrov says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that "Taking care of its own geopolitical ambitions, Brussels imposes its ‘mediation services’ on Azerbaijan and Armenia, and, along with Washington, brings destabilization to the South Caucasus.”

Lavrov wrote about this in the article “Compliance with the principles of the UN Charter in their totality and interrelation - a pledge of international peace and stability” published on the “Russia in Global Politics” journal’s website.

“Now that the leaders of Yerevan and Baku have settled between themselves the issue of mutual recognition of the sovereignty of the two countries, it is time for the establishment of peace and confidence building. The Russian peacekeeping contingent is ready to contribute to this in every possible way,” the Russian foreign minister said.