Armenian FM not to attend CIS Foreign Ministers Council meeting


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry reports that the deputy foreign minister of Armenia will attend the session of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers scheduled for October 12 in Bishkek.

The ministry said in a news release that it informed the CIS Executive Committee about it in writing on October 4.

 

Earlier, Russian deputy foreign minister Mikhail Galuzin stated that they are considering the possibility of negotiations between the foreign ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan in Bishkek on October 12.

