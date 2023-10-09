Moscow to initiate meeting between Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani FMs

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said that they are considering the possibility of negotiations between the foreign ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan in Bishkek on October 12.

“The dialogue between Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan regarding the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict has never been interrupted. We hope that such contacts will continue. We are considering the possibility of holding such discussions at the level of foreign ministers within the framework of the CIS summit,” the deputy foreign minister said in an interview with RBC.

According to him, the Azerbaijani side has already given “its agreement in principle”.

“We expect that the Armenian side will also approach this matter with responsibility and agree to participate in the negotiations,” Galuzin said.

Speaking about the possibility of signing a peace treaty, Mikhail Galuzin said that the preparation and signing of the treaty is one of the important parts of the road map developed by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia for the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.

“We have always been and are ready to help Azerbaijan and Armenia to develop this document on a mutually acceptable basis, so that it is indeed a document guaranteeing a stable, balanced, long-term peaceful settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

We proceed from the need that the peace must clearly define the issue of ensuring the rights and security of the Armenian population of Karabakh, and we have presented certain ideas to the parties in this regard. We hope that these ideas, as well as our view about mechanisms needed to support the further implementation of the signed peace treaty will be useful. A mechanism that will not harm the sovereignty and independence of either Armenia or Azerbaijan,” the diplomat said.

As to the mission of peacekeepers in Artsakh, Mikhail Galuzin noted that after the cessation of hostilities on September 20, the Russian peacekeeping contingent played an important role in providing humanitarian aid to the people of Karabakh.

“The situation on the ground is rather unstable. Many of the residents of Karabakh made a difficult decision to leave. It cannot be ruled out that some of those who left Karabakh will decide to return at some stage, and the presence of peacekeepers will become an additional safety factor for these people.

So, I would not say that the activity of the Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh has exhausted itself. The ways of the future presence of the contingent will be discussed and resolved through the channels established between Moscow and Baku,” he noted.