Azerbaijani MFA: “It is useless to speak with Baku in the language of pressure”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry called on the President of France “to stop making irresponsible statements.”

“We strongly condemn and reject the groundless accusations made against Azerbaijan by French President Emmanuel Macron on October 5 at a news conference in Granada. We would like to remind France, which is calling to put pressure on Azerbaijan, that it is useless and unacceptable to speak with Baku in the language of pressure,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry suggested that Paris “put an end to its own insidious policy aimed at supporting and arming Armenia.”