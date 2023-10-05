Lithuanian FM: Armenia is under hybrid attacks from Russia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Lithuania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis said that "after Azerbaijan took control of Nagorno-Karabakh by military means, over 100 thousand Karabakh Armenians fled to Armenia.”

“The influx of refugees is yet another challenge facing Armenia’s democratic Government, which seeks to normalise relations with its neighbours and diversify its trade and security partnerships under increasing pressure and hybrid attacks from Russia.

We strongly support Armenia’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and commitment to democratic development. We call on the EU and its member states to step up their support and deepen relations with Armenia,” Gabrielius Landsbergis said.

On October 5, the Government of Lithuania approved a resolution to allocate 350 thousand euros in humanitarian aid to Armenia.