Michel not to comment publicly on Aliyev’s refusal to visit Granada

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of the European Council Charles Michel said today that he will not comment publicly on the decision of the Azerbaijani president not to head to Granada, but “I will tell him personally what I think about it.”
TASS reports that Charles Michel said about it today in Granada:
“I spoke with President Aliyev two days ago, and I told him clearly that he cannot have territorial claims against Armenia. This must be said out loudly, and it must be guaranteed that there is mutual recognition of territorial integrity.”
