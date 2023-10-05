European Commissioner for Crisis Management to visit Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič will travel to Armenia on October 6.
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said at the European Political Community Summit in Granada today.
Janez Lenarčič will assess the situation and discuss further targeted support.
President von der Leyen also said:
“The EU stands by Armenia. We are doubling our humanitarian support to alleviate the plight of the 100,000 displaced Karabakh Armenians. And we are channeling more budget support towards the Armenian state. The EU remains fully committed to supporting the negotiations with Azerbaijan and facilitating the dialogue.”
