Pashinyan-Michel-Macron-Scholz meeting to take place in Granada

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President of the European Council Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet on the margins of the European Political Community Summit in Granada today.

TASS reports this, citing a top European diplomat.

“The quadrilateral meeting will be held to discuss the current situation, the EU’s steps, the prospects of further work on the regulation of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, as well as practical measures for promoting and deepening the EU-Armenia agenda,” the diplomat said.

On October 4, Baku stated that the President of Azerbaijan would not go to Granada, where the five-party meeting was scheduled. The reason for canceling Aliyev’s visit was the position of France, which opposed Turkey’s participation in the meeting claimed by Azerbaijan.

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said today that she will meet Nikol Pashinyan in Granada. She noted that the European Union will allocate over 25 million euros in aid to Armenia.

“We have already allocated 5.2 million euros. Today I will inform Armenia’s Prime Minister that we will double that amount to 10.2 million euros. We will allocate another 15 million euros as aid to Armenia’s budget,” von der Leyen said.