Pashinyan to head to Granada “ready to sign the agreement”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that he will leave for Granada where the summit of the European Political Community will be held.

“We were very constructive and optimistic. We thought there was a chance to sign a turning document, but today it became clear that the planned meeting is not taking place, not through our fault.

At the meetings in Granada we will present our positions more detailed,” Nikol Pashinyan said at the government-parliament question-and-answer session.

Foreign Policy | 2023-10-04 13:56:15 Aliyev refuses to attend meeting in Granada

Earlier today it became known that the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev refused to head to Granada, where he was to meet with the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

“But we do hope that the conceptual document that is on the table will be signed at the appropriate time. I am ready to sign that agreement, and I deeply regret that tomorrow I will not have the chance to announce about the very important decision made. I believe that this document corresponds to the interests of peace and stability in the region,” Pashinyan said.