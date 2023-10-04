Aliyev refuses to attend meeting in Granada

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has refused to attend the meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan scheduled for October 5 in Granada with the participation of European Council President Charles Michel, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron.

“The reason is France’s destructive position, as well as Paris and Berlin’s disagreement to Turkey’s participation in the meeting. Under such conditions, the Azerbaijani side refuses to hold negotiations,” a diplomatic source told Azerbaijani media.

He said that the recent statements made by Armenia, France, Germany and Charles Michel “made it clear that an anti-Azerbaijani atmosphere dominates on this platform.”

“The statements of the French foreign minister during her visit to Armenia showed that Paris takes an almost hostile stance towards Azerbaijan. The statements and remarks made by Catherine Colonna during her visit to Armenia shattered the last illusions about the “importance” of the meeting in Granada. Against this background, Azerbaijan refused to attend the meeting. For this reason, the president of Azerbaijan will not fly to Granada,” the Baku representative noted.

At the same time, he said that “if the former EU-Azerbaijan-Armenia trilateral format is on the agenda, Azerbaijan can take part in it.”

“However, any format in which France is represented is unacceptable for our country. Azerbaijan will not participate in meetings where France is represented,” the source added.