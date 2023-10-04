US, EU and Russian officials met in Istanbul two days before Azerbaijani offensive

Yerevan /Mediamax/. POLITICO writes that diplomats from the United States, the EU and Russia met in Turkey two days before the Azerbaijani offensive on September 19, trying to solve the issue of transportation of humanitarian aid to Artsakh.

A top diplomat told POLITICO that at the September 17 meeting in Istanbul the U.S. was represented by Louis Bono, Washington’s senior adviser for Caucasus negotiations, the EU by Toivo Klaar, its representative for the region and Russia was represented by Igor Khovaev, who serves as Russian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy on relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

POLITICO notes that since the launch of war in Ukraine the contacts between the representatives of the West and Russia have almost been suspended and that the Istanbul meeting can be considered an exception.

Commenting on the meeting, the U.S. official told POLITICO that “we need to be able to work with the Russians because they do have influence over the parties.”