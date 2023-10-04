Josep Borrell welcomes the Rome Statute ratification by Armenia’s parliament

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The EU High Representative Josep Borrell welcomed the ratification of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) by the National Assembly of Armenia.

“The ICC is the first permanent international court established to investigate and prosecute the most serious crimes of concern to the international community as a whole.

The EU calls on all states that have not yet done so, to accede to the Rome Statute. Every single accession to the Rome Statute brings the international community closer to universal participation and strengthens the shared resolve to end impunity and foster a culture of accountability,” Borrell said.

On October 3 Armenia’s parliament ratified the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

Commenting on that decision, Russia’s president’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that “the Kremlin considers the ratification of the Rome Statute by Armenia to be a wrong step in terms of bilateral relations.”

Representatives of the Armenian government and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan personally have repeatedly stated that the ratification of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court is not directed against Russia but aims to hold Azerbaijan accountable for war crimes.