French FM asks Biden to pay attention to “the need to strengthen Armenia”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna asked U.S. President Joe Biden to pay attention to “the need to strengthen Armenia.”

A diplomatic source told AFP about this, TASS writes.

Catherine Colonna took part in a conference call between Biden and leaders of countries and organizations supporting Ukraine.

According to AFP, the French minister, who was in Yerevan on October 3, asked the U.S. president to pay attention to “the need to strengthen Armenia,” the territorial integrity of which is “disputed or threatened.” Catherine Colonna “called to take into account what is happening in the Caucasus” along with what is happening in Ukraine, AFP’s source said.

The President of the European Commission, the head of the European Council, the NATO Secretary General, the Prime Ministers of Canada, Japan, Italy, the United Kingdom, the Chancellor of Germany, and the Presidents of Poland and Romania also participated in the conference call.