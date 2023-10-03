Pashinyan to meet with Ursula von der Leyen in Granada - Mediamax.am

Pashinyan to meet with Ursula von der Leyen in Granada


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed at a telephone conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen the situation created as a result of the forced displacement of Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh, the situation in the region and Armenia-EU cooperation issues.

The interlocutors agreed to continue the discussions in the framework of the European Political Community Summit to be held in Granada this week, Government’s press office reports.

