Pashinyan to meet with Ursula von der Leyen in Granada

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed at a telephone conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen the situation created as a result of the forced displacement of Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh, the situation in the region and Armenia-EU cooperation issues.
The interlocutors agreed to continue the discussions in the framework of the European Political Community Summit to be held in Granada this week, Government’s press office reports.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.