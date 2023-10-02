French foreign minister to visit Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna will visit Armenia on October 3.

The Foreign Ministry of France reported that “the minister will reaffirm France’s commitment to cooperation with Armenia, support for Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Mediamax notes that Catherine Colonna also visited Yerevan on April 28, 2023.

At that time, she said that the unilateral steps taken by Azerbaijan are unacceptable:

“Respect for territorial integrity means refraining from any kind of force. I said this in Baku as well. Against the advances of the Azerbaijani forces, we cannot allow disrespecting the territorial integrity of a country. International law must be respected and that is the only way for both sides to move forward.”

Catherine Colonna also noted that setting up a checkpoint in the Lachin corridor contradicts the agreements reached between Baku and Yerevan.