“Moscow lost the battle for the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace treaty

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Moscow has lost the "battle” for the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace treaty, writes Kirill Krivosheev in the article "Dissolution of Karabakh: How it will change the South Caucasus” published on the Carnegie Endowment website.

“It is hard to imagine that the sides will be able to discuss such a serious document after what Pashinyan and the Russian Foreign Ministry said about each other. Especially since there is no need for that - Azerbaijan bet on the Western draft document even earlier than Armenia did,” the expert writes.

“Talks that the peace treaty ‘should be signed by the end of the year’ were voiced last fall as well, but at that time it seemed like a wish detached from reality. Now there are chances to accomplish the task before the New Year holidays, and then a new era will begin in the South Caucasus. Russia’s role in it will be fading while Turkey’s will increase. As soon as Armenia and Azerbaijan sign a document, Turkey will immediately open a land border with Armenia. Once that happens, economic factors will come into play. Given Erdogan’s talent to manipulate partners, this could become a powerful lever of Turkey’s influence on Yerevan,” Kirill Krivosheev writes.