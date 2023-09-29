Alen Simonyan describes France as Armenia’s “true ally”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, said that "France is the true ally of the Armenian people and Armenia.”

The parliament’s press office reports that meeting with the President of the National Assembly of France, Yael Brown-Pivet on September 28 in Dublin, Simonyan expressed his belief in the continuation of France’s efforts to ensure the security of Armenia. He said that he expects the French National Assembly and the Senate to express their attitude regarding the tragic events that have taken place and are still ongoing.

Armenia’s parliament speaker expressed gratitude to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of France Catherine Colonna for announcing the opening of a consulate in Syunik.