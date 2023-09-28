Ian Bremmer believes Brussels’ and Washington’s attempts to sideline Moscow failed - Mediamax.am

1167 views

Ian Bremmer believes Brussels’ and Washington’s attempts to sideline Moscow failed


Photo: https://observer.com/


Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. political analyst and president of Eurasia Group, Ian Bremmer believes that the outcome of the latest Karabakh war represents "a diplomatic setback for the West, a modest win for Russia, and a source of concern for Iran.”

“Brussels’ and Washington’s attempts to sideline Moscow in its role as regional powerbroker failed. Russia lost Armenia but won points with Azerbaijan and Turkey and will get to keep its peacekeepers on the ground. And Iran, which has a vested interest in both maintaining the status quo and preserving its clout in the South Caucasus, has reasons to worry about an emboldened Azerbaijan and Turkey’s growing geopolitical influence in its near abroad,” Bremmer writes.

 

Commenting on Azerbaijan’s and Turkey’s aspirations to achieve the creation of the “Zangezur corridor”, the political analyst did not rule out breaking out of a new war in the Caucasus.

 

“Unlike Nagorno-Karabakh, this flashpoint could draw in other regional players like Iran and Turkey, threatening geopolitical stability in Eurasia and beyond,” Ian Bremmer notes.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Politics | September 28, 2023 17:46
Ter-Petrosyan: The right to demand an account from the authorities still in force

Foreign Policy | September 28, 2023 14:27
Ian Bremmer believes Brussels’ and Washington’s attempts to sideline Moscow failed

Nagorno Karabakh | September 28, 2023 12:21
68,386 forcibly displaced people enter Armenia from Artakh
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2023