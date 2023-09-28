Ian Bremmer believes Brussels’ and Washington’s attempts to sideline Moscow failed

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. political analyst and president of Eurasia Group, Ian Bremmer believes that the outcome of the latest Karabakh war represents "a diplomatic setback for the West, a modest win for Russia, and a source of concern for Iran.”

“Brussels’ and Washington’s attempts to sideline Moscow in its role as regional powerbroker failed. Russia lost Armenia but won points with Azerbaijan and Turkey and will get to keep its peacekeepers on the ground. And Iran, which has a vested interest in both maintaining the status quo and preserving its clout in the South Caucasus, has reasons to worry about an emboldened Azerbaijan and Turkey’s growing geopolitical influence in its near abroad,” Bremmer writes.

Commenting on Azerbaijan’s and Turkey’s aspirations to achieve the creation of the “Zangezur corridor”, the political analyst did not rule out breaking out of a new war in the Caucasus.

“Unlike Nagorno-Karabakh, this flashpoint could draw in other regional players like Iran and Turkey, threatening geopolitical stability in Eurasia and beyond,” Ian Bremmer notes.