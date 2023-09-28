Lavrov and Bayramov discuss situation in Karabakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov discussed the situation in Karabakh in a telephone conversation on September 27.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a news release:

“The sides discussed the situation in Karabakh, including issues of providing humanitarian assistance, ensuring the rights and security of the local Armenian population. They also considered ways of implementing the package of trilateral agreements reached at the highest level in 2020-2022 related to the development of a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan, delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, unblocking of transport communications. A number of issues on the bilateral and regional agenda was also touched upon.”

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported that during the conversation with Lavrov, Bayramov reiterated Baku’s interest in advancing the peace process with Yerevan.

“Bayramov reiterated Baku’s commitment to dialog with Armenians living in the Karabakh region of the country. In addition, he noted that the central authorities of Azerbaijan will continue the set of measures to meet the needs of the Armenian population of the country,” the news release says.