The United States are aware of Ruben Vardanyan’s arrest - Mediamax.am

113 views

The United States are aware of Ruben Vardanyan’s arrest


Photo:


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The United States are aware of Artsakh's former State Minister Ruben Vardanyan’s arrest by Azerbaijani authorities, U.S. Secretary Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

“We are aware of the arrest. We’re closely monitoring the situation. I don’t have any further comment today”, Matthew Miller said speaking at a news briefing in Washington D.C.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | September 28, 2023 07:31
The United States are aware of Ruben Vardanyan’s arrest

Society | September 27, 2023 16:47
Lithuania’s ambassador pays tribute to the victims of 44-day war

Foreign Policy | September 27, 2023 15:10
“US and EU push Armenia to withdraw from the CSTO,” Zakharova says
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2023