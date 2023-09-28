The United States are aware of Ruben Vardanyan’s arrest

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The United States are aware of Artsakh's former State Minister Ruben Vardanyan’s arrest by Azerbaijani authorities, U.S. Secretary Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller said.
“We are aware of the arrest. We’re closely monitoring the situation. I don’t have any further comment today”, Matthew Miller said speaking at a news briefing in Washington D.C.
