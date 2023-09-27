Blinken urged Aliyev to allow an international observer mission into Nagorno Karabakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev "to emphasize the need for Azerbaijan to refrain from further hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh and provide unhindered humanitarian access”.

“He called on President Aliyev to provide assurances to the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh that they can live secure in their homes and that their rights will be protected. The Secretary urged President Aliyev to commit to broad amnesty and allow an international observer mission into Nagorno-Karabakh, and noted the President’s public commitments to help build a future for all those in Nagorno-Karabakh based on peace, mutual understanding, and mutual respect”, U.S. Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller informed.

Speaking at a news briefing Matthew Miller added that President Aliyev “has said that he would accept an observer mission, and we would expect him to abide by that”.