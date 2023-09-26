U.S. analyst urges Biden to station forces in southern Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Senior fellow at American Enterprise Institute Michael Rubin believes that the United States should back Armenia in saying no to any corridor to Azerbaijan and Turkey.

In the article “Biden needs to act to block Zangezur corridor”, Rubin writes that acquiesce to any corridor across Zangezur would be national suicide for Armenia and “a noose to allow Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Russia to do to Armenia proper what they did to Nagorno-Karabakh.”

Commenting on the visit of USAID Administrator Samantha Power and U.S. State Department Acting Assistant Secretary for Europe and Eurasian Affairs Yuri Kim to Armenia, Rubin notes that “Aliyev takes neither Kim nor Power seriously.”

“If the White House is serious about protecting Armenia, it will consider stationing its own forces, at least on a temporary basis, in southern Armenia,” Rubin writes, reminding about the state partnership of Kansas National Guard with Armenia’s Ministry of Defense.

“Perhaps now would be a good time for a multi-week exercise in the region. Sometimes a preemptive deployment could prevent the next stage in the Azerbaijan-Turkey-Russia troika’s efforts to eradicate the world’s oldest Christian nation,” says Michael Rubin, who was a former Pentagon official and political adviser to the transitional government in Iraq.