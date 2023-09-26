Canada appoints resident ambassador to Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Diplomat Andrew Turner has been appointed Canada’s resident ambassador to Armenia.

Canada is set to open an embassy in Yerevan in October. Until now Canada’s ambassador accredited in Armenia resided in Moscow.

Andrew Turner joined the Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade in 2002. Prior to the appointment as ambassador to Armenia, he served as deputy director and director of the Eastern Europe and Eurasia Division.

In different years he served at Canada’s missions in Saudi Arabia, Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iraq.

In April 2022, Canada’s ambassador to the European Union Stéphane Dion, issued a report Supporting Armenian Democracy where he proposed setting an embassy in Armenia.