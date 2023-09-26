Russia’s ambassador urges US not to strengthen “anti-Russian sentiments in Armenia”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russia’s Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov urged the U.S. to “refrain from dangerous words that lead to the strengthening of anti-Russian sentiments in Armenia.”

“We urge Washington to refrain from extremely dangerous words and actions that lead to artificial strengthening of anti-Russian sentiments in Armenia. The task of the United States and its allies is not to normalize the situation and peaceful development of the South Caucasus, but to inflict strategic damage on Russia and deliberately destabilize the Eurasian space with the prospect of forcing us out of the region,” the Russian diplomat said.

“The Americans are essentially singing along to the unconstructive public statements of Armenian politicians, whose goal is to absolve themselves of responsibility for their own missteps in domestic and foreign policy,” Antonov said.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on September 25 that “Russia is not a security partner that can be relied on, as evidenced by recent developments in Nagorno-Karabakh.”