U.S. Department of State: Russia is not a security partner that can be relied on

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller stated that “Russia is not a security partner that can be relied on,” as evidenced by recent developments in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Speaking at a briefing in Washington, Miller noted that “as it pertains to Russia’s respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of other countries, I think we’ve seen by its own actions that it’s not a principle that it holds itself to.”

Matthew Miller noted that U.S. believes that there should be an international mission to provide transparency, reassurance, and confidence to the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh, that their rights and security will be protected consistent with the public statements that Azerbaijan has made.