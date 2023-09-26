U.S. Department of State: Russia is not a security partner that can be relied on

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller stated that “Russia is not a security partner that can be relied on,” as evidenced by recent developments in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Speaking at a briefing in Washington, Miller noted that “as it pertains to Russia’s respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of other countries, I think we’ve seen by its own actions that it’s not a principle that it holds itself to.”
Matthew Miller noted that U.S. believes that there should be an international mission to provide transparency, reassurance, and confidence to the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh, that their rights and security will be protected consistent with the public statements that Azerbaijan has made.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.