Russian MFA: Nikol Pashinyan “is making a huge mistake”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement "in connection with the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia.”

The statement reads, in particular:

“The September 24 Independence message of the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan contains unacceptable attacks on Russia and can cause nothing but rejection. This is an attempt to absolve himself of responsibility for failures in domestic and foreign policy by shifting the blame on to Moscow. Nikol Pashinyan’s recent remarks confirm our earlier conclusions that the processes inspired by the West and encouraged by official Yerevan, which are destructive for own country and our allied relations, are not episodic but systemic in nature. The head of the government, in fact, admitted that all this time the republic has been deliberately prepared to turn away from Russia.”

The document notes that “Russia has always been faithful to its allied obligations, has respected the Armenian statehood and has never put the republic before a choice - with us or against us.”

“Instead of respecting the gentleman’s agreement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia of November 2020 to leave the decision on the status of Nagorno-Karabakh to future generations, Nikol Pashinyan succumbed to the exhortations of the West. In Prague and Brussels, he decided to act on the basis of the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration, recognizing Azerbaijan’s sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“We are convinced that the Yerevan leadership is making a huge mistake, deliberately trying to destroy Armenia’s multifaceted and centuries-old ties with Russia and making the country a hostage of the West’s geopolitical games. We are sure that the overwhelming majority of the Armenian population also realizes this,” the Russian Foreign Ministry concluded.