USAID administrator Samantha Power arrives in Armenia


Yerevan /Mediamax/. USAID Administrator Samantha Power arrived today in Armenia.

U.S. Embassy in Yerevan reports that the purpose of the visit is “to affirm U.S. support for Armenia’s sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and democracy and to address humanitarian needs stemming from the recent violence in Nagorno-Karabakh.”

 

Samantha Power is joined by U.S. Department of State Acting Assistant Secretary for Europe and Eurasian Affairs Yuri Kim.

