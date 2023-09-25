Reuters: U.S. senior officials to arrive in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Reuters news agency reports that senior U.S. officials are to arrive in Armenia today.
The agency’s report says that U.S. Agency for International Development chief Samantha Power and U.S. State Department Acting Assistant Secretary for Europe and Eurasian Affairs Yuri Kim will arrive in Yerevan.
It also notes that they will meet with senior government officials and will “affirm U.S. support for Armenia’s democracy, sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity and commitment to address humanitarian needs stemming from Nagorno-Karabakh.”
