France initiates urgent UN Security Council session

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.
“The sides discussed the situation created in Nagorno-Karabakh after the attack of Azerbaijan. The President of France informed that France initiates an urgent session at the UN Security Council in connection with the created situation,” the Armenian government’s press office reports.
