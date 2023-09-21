EU calls on Azerbaijan to stop military activities

Yerevan /Mediamax/. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell stated today that “the European Union condemns the military escalation along the line of contact and in other locations in Karabakh.”
“We call for the immediate cessation of hostilities and for Azerbaijan to stop the current military activities.
There is an urgent need to return to dialogue between Baku and Karabakh Armenians. This military escalation should not be used as a pretext to force the exodus of the local population.
Violence needs to stop in order to provide a conducive environment for peace and normalisation talks,” the statement reads.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.