EU calls on Azerbaijan to stop military activities

Yerevan /Mediamax/. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell stated today that “the European Union condemns the military escalation along the line of contact and in other locations in Karabakh.”

“We call for the immediate cessation of hostilities and for Azerbaijan to stop the current military activities.

There is an urgent need to return to dialogue between Baku and Karabakh Armenians. This military escalation should not be used as a pretext to force the exodus of the local population.

Violence needs to stop in order to provide a conducive environment for peace and normalisation talks,” the statement reads.