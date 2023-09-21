EU calls on Azerbaijan to stop military activities - Mediamax.am

949 views

EU calls on Azerbaijan to stop military activities


Photo: guim.co.uk


Yerevan /Mediamax/. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell stated today that “the European Union condemns the military escalation along the line of contact and in other locations in Karabakh.”

“We call for the immediate cessation of hostilities and for Azerbaijan to stop the current military activities.

 

There is an urgent need to return to dialogue between Baku and Karabakh Armenians. This military escalation should not be used as a pretext to force the exodus of the local population.

 

Violence needs to stop in order to provide a conducive environment for peace and normalisation talks,” the statement reads.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | September 21, 2023 09:40
“We will continue to support the Armenia’s sovereignty and security”, Blinken says

Nagorno Karabakh | September 20, 2023 15:21
Putin voices hope for de-escalation

Politics | September 20, 2023 14:20
Pashinyan: Armenia had no participation in the discussion of the text
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2023