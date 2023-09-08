EUMA increases patrolling in Gegharkunik and Syunik border areas

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The EU mission in Armenia (EUMA) has increased its patrolling activity in Gegharkunik and Syunik regions.

“EUMA has increased its patrolling activity in Armenian-Azerbaijani border areas of Gegharkunik and Syunik provinces to observe any military developments.

Through our presence on the ground, we aim to contribute to calming tensions and EU impartial reporting on the situation,” the mission said in its official X micro blog (former Twitter).