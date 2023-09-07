Russia conveys to Armenia its concern over the upcoming exercises

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that “Russia has drawn the most serious attention of its allies in Armenia to the fact that their military exercises with the United States are perceived in Moscow with concern.”

“Armenia is a CSTO ally, we have proceeded and proceed from the fact that in the spirit of alliance one should adhere to the practice of exercises with members of this alliance,” the diplomat said in response to a TASS question.

On September 6 Russian president’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that information about joint Armenian-U.S. exercises on the territory of Armenia “causes wariness.”

“Undoubtedly, such news causes wariness - especially in the current situation. Therefore, we will deeply analyze the news and monitor the situation,” he said.

Armenia’s Defense Ministry said that the Armenian-U.S. joint military exercises Eagle Partner 2023 will be held from September 11 to 20.