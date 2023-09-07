Moscow describes statements about the need for Armenia to join NATO as “fantasies”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko described the statements about the need for Armenia to join NATO as “big fantasies.”
“Armenia is a member of the CSTO, and we proceed from this reality,” he told TASS.
Alexander Grushko emphasized that Moscow and Yerevan will “continue strengthening military and political cooperation.”
“This is our ally, and we rely on each other in the security sector. And I am convinced that this constant will be determinant in our bilateral relations for years and years to come,” the Russian diplomat noted.
